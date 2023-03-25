Given Msimango: Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates to sign TS Galaxy skipper - reports

Kaizer Chiefs have beaten off reported interest from Orlando Pirates to sign TS Galaxy captain Given Msimango.

Chiefs are reportedly set to announce Msimango’s signing

He’d been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates as well

The centre-back is set to arrive in July

WHAT HAPPENED: According to SABC Sport, Chiefs appear to have won the race to sign TS Galaxy captain Msimango.

It’s not a total surprise, with GOAL reporting recent that the defender was at the heart of a transfer tug of war between the Amakhosi and their fierce Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

“Chiefs and Pirates are both keen admirers of Given,” a source told GOAL earlier this week. “The club (Galaxy) is anticipating bids from clubs interested in the player as we approach the transfer window.”

However, unnamed sources have confirmed that the Galaxy skipper has opted for Chiefs, and will join Arthur Zwane’s side at the season’s end.

WHAT’S MORE: The report suggests that the centre-back has agreed a four-year contract with the Glamour Boys, although as yet, neither club have announced the transfer, let alone given details of Msimango’s contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Chiefs having endured some defensive woes this season, notably failing to settle on an established and competent centre-back pairing, the arrival of Msimango will come as a boost.

Zitha Kwinika, while admired by some portions of the fanbase, is prone to erratic moments, while left-sider Edmilson Dove brings composure and poise to the backline despite not being a natural centre-back.

The arrival of Msimango may well point to the end of Erick Mathoho’s time at Chiefs, with the veteran centre-back hardly getting a look-in this term.

WHAT’S NEXT: Msimango has played every minute of every PSL game for Galaxy this season, and has been influential in their impressive campaign in the top flight.

They’re currently seventh, on 30 points, seven behind both Pirates and Chiefs, and still in with a shout of continental qualification this term.

Galaxy, who have conceded once in their last five matches, are next in action when they face Maritzburg United on April 2.

His arrival is also evidence that Chiefs are planning for next season, potentially with Zwane still at the helm.

As well as Msimango, they are also understood to have confirmed a deal to bring Cape Town City FC’s Mduduzi Mdantsane to the club ahead of the 23-24 season.