'Give Mourinho a South African team and let's see' - Mosimane

The Downs gaffer is yet to pen a new deal amid rumours that he is demanding a hefty pay rise

coach Pitso Mosimane says it is not money issues that are stalling his contract negotiations with the club, as he also asserts that working in Africa could prove to be a huge challenge even for top European coaches.

Mosimane’s Sundowns contract ends in June and the coach is currently discussing a new deal with the Pretoria giants.

The Downs coach says he is close to signing a new deal but what is holding back the contract talks is not huge salary demands as widely suggested in some reports.

“Negotiations are still where they were‚ there is 20 percent left,” said Mosimane as per Times Live.

"It is about principle and not money‚ trust me it is not about money. I am not playing around and saying money.... its principle.

“It is important that Sundowns are happy and I am happy and if you ask the Sundowns management they will tell you it is not about money. If Sundowns grants me those things (the 20 percent stalling the contract renewal negotiations)‚ we are almost there.”

Having been at Sundowns since 2012, Mosimane’s biggest achievement is arguably guiding Downs to the 2016 Caf .

With Sundowns putting more focus on the Caf Champions League, Mosimane feels that working in Africa is “complex” and says even established coaches like Jose Mourinho would struggle in this continent.

“I love this team [Mamelodi Sundowns] and I want to stay. I built this team but this thing must go both ways‚ the club is at the stage where they can get any coach they want,” Mosimane added.

“They can even get a better and bigger coach because the team is big. They had legends here in Johan Neskeens and Hristo Stoichkov‚ I am not going to fool myself because I know that they can get a better coach.

“Supporters love me and I love them and I am respected at the club. I have a very good relationship with the president of the club Mr Patrice Motsepe and let those things be on the contract.

“Neskeens won the Champions League with Frank Rijkaard but African football is totally different and it is very complex. Maybe you can give Jose Mourinho a team in SA and let’s see if with that knowledge he can turn it around in the Champions League. Africa is not Europe‚ it is very complex.”

Last Saturday, Mosimane helped Sundowns finish on top of Group C in the Caf Champions League as they head into the quarter-finals in the bid for another piece of continental silverware.