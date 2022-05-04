‘Give Mane Ballon d’Or already’ – Liverpool star sparks debate after Villarreal display
Fans across the world have been left impressed with the performance of Liverpool star Sadio Mane after he scored in the 3-2 Champions League comeback victory against Villarreal on Tuesday.
After the Reds went down to two first-half goals courtesy of Senegal international Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin, they recovered in the second period to score through Fabinho, Luis Diaz, and Mane, and silence the crowd in the semi-final return leg contest at Estadio de la Ceramica.
The win saw Liverpool reach the final after a 5-2 aggregate win and will face the winner between Real Madrid and Manchester City, who face off in another semi-final second leg on Wednesday.
In scoring against the Yellow Submarine, the 30-year-old Mane shattered Didier Drogba’s record to become Africa’s highest goalscorer in the Champions League knockout stage.
He has managed 15 goals, one more than Chelsea legend Drogba, while Egypt international Mohamed Salah has 11 goals, and former Cameroon captain Samuel Eto’o has 10.
His latest display has sparked debate on social media, with most fans backing the former Southampton player to win the Ballon d’Or at the end of the season.
Below is how the fans reacted on Twitter.
Another set of fans have opined only Karim Benzema of Spanish champions Real Madrid stands in the way of Mane winning the award while others feel he can only achieve the feat if Liverpool are crowned Champions League winners.
After surpassing Drogba's record, fans have also praised the Lion of Teranga for reaching the new landmark.
Meanwhile, another set of fans have praised Mane and Salah for making Africa proud.
Do you agree Mane has done enough to deserve Ballon d’Or? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment box below.