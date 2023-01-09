Give Mamelodi Sundowns the title now - Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates can forget about it

Apart from Bucs and Amakhosi, SuperSport United, Richards Bay, Golden Arrows, Cape Town City and Royal AM are also in the pack chasing Masandawana

Mamelodi Sundowns look near certainties for the league title and despite the season only half completed, it's difficult to see the likes of Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates making a serious challenge.

To illustrate well just how powerful the current Mamelodi Sundowns squad is, one can look at the players who have NOT been featuring much, mainly due to injury.

Because despite their outstanding form, it still only feels like the Tshwane giants are firing at 75% of full capacity and that there is a lot more to come.

There's Rivaldo Coetzee, one of South Africa's most gifted footballers, yet to play at all in the league this season.

Terrence Mashego, arguably SA's most exciting young left-back, has played only once.

Morocco international defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil has also not yet pulled on a Sundowns shirt in domestic action - he has played 24 minutes in the Caf Champions League.

Big money signing, Erwin Saavedra, has managed just three league games this term as he too battles to find full fitness.

There's also Ethiopian marksman Abubeker Nasir, who looked a fantastic signing after starting like a house on fire until he too was cut down by injury.

For any other club, losing so many quality players to injury would have been a major blow.

That Sundowns have been able to absorb all these losses and still compete in the Champions League and still find themselves well clear of the pack in the PSL, highlights the quality-packed squad they have.

Injuries aside, Sundowns are able to rotate players and keep individuals fresh; for example: Haashim Domingo and Cassius Mailula have each played less than half (seven each) of Sundowns' 15 league games, yet have scored a combined eight goals.

Last season's PSL top scorer Peter Shalulile may already have six league goals, but with a couple of injury problems of his own, he's hardly got going yet.

The same could be said for players like Lebohang Maboe, Bongani Zungu and Thabiso Kutumela - there is potentially a lot more to come from them too.

Certainly once the likes of Shalulile, Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino, Nasir and Marcelo Allende hit their top form, Downs are going to be a scary proposition.

They also have one of the best if not the best coach in the PSL in Rhulani Mokwena, who is young, hungry, eager to excel at the highest levels and who sets the tone with the standards he demands.

While Mokwena remains in charge, and unless things change drastically, it's hard to see Sundowns not wining the title - not only this season, but for next two or three campaigns, such is the incredible talent they have assembled.

Next up for Downs is Tuesday's league clash with Chippa United at Loftus.