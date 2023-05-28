Sekhukhune United's Brandon Truter has thrown his weight behind Orlando Pirates' Jose Riveiro as the Coach of the Year in South Africa.

Riveiro was appointed Pirates coach this season

Bucs have won MTN8, Nedbank Cup and qualified for Caf CL

Truter believes Riveiro deserves recognition

WHAT HAPPENED: Riveiro has been nominated for the Coach of the Year Award after helping the team qualify for the Caf Champions League by virtue of finishing second on the Premier Soccer League table.

Rhulani Mokwena - who helped Mamelodi Sundowns successfully retain the league title, and SuperSport United's Gavin Hunt are also on the list.

However, Truter believes the Spaniard deserves to be recognised, especially after his achievements in his debut season in South African football - including Saturday's Nedbank Cup triumph.

WHAT HE SAID: "Well done to Pirates, second Cup for the coach [after the MTN8], nominee for Coach of the Season, so hopefully he will get it this year," Truter told the media.

"Well done and congratulations to Pirates. There are so many things we can take from this season.

"Big performances, good structure, but have to sit down, see what’s available and get the balance right in the squad as well.

"Two mistakes and we got punished. It could’ve gone either way, but congratulations to Pirates."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was the first time Babina Noko had reached the final of a major competition.

In the league, they managed to finish in the seventh position and qualify for the annual MTN8 competition.

Truter did not comment on the controversial Pirates penalty from which Tapelo Xoki converted to bring the teams to level terms.

WHAT NEXT: Truter will surely fancy his chances of finishing higher on the table next season if his charges can indeed sustain their work rate and consistency.