'Giroud has been a breath of fresh air' - Abraham must learn from experienced Chelsea striker, says Hasselbaink

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says Tammy Abraham must learn from fellow striker Olivier Giroud, who he has described as a "breath of fresh air".

Giroud has enjoyed an impressive run of form for the Blues since the Premier League restart on June 17.

The 33-year-old has hit three goals in his last four outings, with his latest effort proving to be the difference between Chelsea and Norwich on Tuesday night.

The World Cup winner's first-half header gave Frank Lampard's side a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, which saw them move four points clear of Leicester and .

Abraham was Lampard's first-choice centre-forward in the first half of the season, and he is currently Chelsea's top scorer with 14 Premier League goals, but his output in the final third has dropped significantly in 2020.

Indeed, despite his contract having been extended to 2023, his long-term future at Stamford Bridge is anything but certain.

Hasselbaink thinks Giroud brings more to Lampard's starting XI than Abraham at the moment, and has warned the international that he will have to work on his all-round game to force his way back into the team.

"They are two different players," the Chelsea legend told Premier League Productions. "What Abraham has to learn, look at him (Giroud)... he brings other players in, he makes other players look better.

"For me, he (Giroud) needs to score more goals. At times he can be more selfish but what he does and brings to the team is an outlet and that outlet the majority of the time is very secure.

"With Abraham at times – especially in the last few matches – it’s been erratic. At the beginning of the season, he was brilliant and it’s normal because it’s his first year at Chelsea at a high level.

"There will always be a difficult time for him and that’s what’s happening now. Giroud has been brilliant, a breath of fresh air."

Asked what the main difference between Giroud and Abraham is, Hasselbaink responded: "One thing Giroud is really good at is his movement.

"If you see [his goal] he is with the defender but then all of a sudden he’s gone. It’s a feeling and he has that feeling of where the ball is going to go.

"At the moment it’s not really working for Tammy Abraham and Giroud is picking up the pieces. He’s been so important for Chelsea."