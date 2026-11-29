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Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Feyenoord deserved more than a 1-1 draw against Ajax on Sunday afternoon. The Rotterdam manager felt his side had the better of the play.

"The main feeling, of course, is that despite playing well, we didn't manage to win," Van Bronckhorst told ESPN. "The first five minutes were difficult, but after that we grew into the game. We dominated and had good chances."

"It's a shame we didn't score a second goal, but I can't fault the lads. They kept going, worked hard, won duels, played at a high tempo… It didn't bring us the win, but I'm pleased with how we played today."

Nacho Ferri missed a crucial penalty for Feyenoord, but Van Bronckhorst, like Luciano Valente , stands by the decision to let the Spaniard take it. "He's first on the list and, ultimately, he decides for himself whether he wants to take it or not. As a player, you know how you feel, and of course he has that choice. It didn't work out."

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Van Bronckhorst then faced a question about whether Yves Bissouma's escape from a second yellow card had frustrated him. The midfielder pushed the limits in the second half and even crossed the line, but referee Allard Lindhout did not punish him.

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"I certainly was angry about that," the Feyenoord manager said as he watched footage of Bissouma's foul on Oussama Targhalline.

"These are moments in a match when the referee can give it. For me, that's a yellow card. I don't understand this," said Van Bronckhorst, who then turned his attention to Lindhout.

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"Ultimately, these are crucial moments. If you can keep committing fouls like that and the referee doesn't show a yellow card… Going down to ten men in a big game like that makes a world of difference."

"Of course we're disappointed that we didn't win today, but this is how we have to carry on," Van Bronckhorst said. "The way we played today, and last Tuesday… Yes, I think a win is close."