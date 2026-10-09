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Sam Vreeswijk
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Giovanni van Bronckhorst is clear: 'It is not an option for me that he leaves Feyenoord'

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar
Feyenoord
AZ Alkmaar
Eredivisie
A. Hadj Moussa
T. Watanabe
J. Moder
G. Smal

Feyenoord have received a boost ahead of Saturday evening's clash with AZ: Anis Hadj Moussa is fit enough to be involved. Coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed it on Friday at his press conference before the crunch match.

Hadj Moussa and Watanabe both returned early to Feyenoord during the recent international break. Both were dealing with a minor injury.

When asked if they would be available against AZ, Van Bronckhorst said: “Hadj Moussa is. In the end, he trained well and is also available for tomorrow.”

“With Watanabe, we have to wait and see whether tomorrow’s match comes a little too early. So we will have to assess that tomorrow.”

Gijs Smal and Jakub Moder will definitely miss out against AZ. Moder has trained with the group this week, though. Smal is close too.

Next matches
FEY

FEY

Eredivisie

10 Oct 2026

AZ

AZ

Speaking about Moder, Van Bronckhorst said: “I hope he can get some minutes in the coming weeks. Those are positive things. Whether it is an option for him to leave? No, not for me. He is a player with a lot of quality, he needs to get fit now.” On Thursday, Polish media reported that Lech Poznan are exploring the possibility of bringing Moder back to Poland.

Saturday's meeting at De Kuip pits the current numbers two and one in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie against each other. The gap in the table is two points. Kick-off is at 18:45.

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