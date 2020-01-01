Gideon Mensah: Vitoria Guimaraes seal move for Ghana and Red Bull Salzburg defender

The left-back will continue his career in Portugal after a year in Belgium

international Gideon Mensah has joined Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

The defender, who was heavily linked to FC , becomes the fourth Ghanaian at Tiago Mendes' outfit after sealing a loan transfer from Red Bull Salzburg on Monday.

The deal includes an option to buy for Vitoria at the end of the season.

More teams

"Vitoria Sport Club announces the hiring on loan of Gideon Mensah, who will be at the service of the Victorian emblem until the end of this season. It leaves Vitoria SC with a purchase option of 2.2 million euros for the international A Ghanaian," the Portuguese fold have announced on their official website.

"At 22, Gideon Mensah is one of Africa's greatest promises, having already accumulated a lot of experience in European football."

Earlier last month, Vitoria signed Ghanaian centre-back Abdul Mumin following his departure from Danish side Nordsjaelland at the end of last season.

The Conquerors already had Ghana international Alhassan Wakaso and Joseph Amoah on their books.

"I talked a lot with Mumin. We are the same age and since he arrived at Vitoria and he talked about this possibility, we talked every day," Mensah revealed.

"I wanted to know what Vitoria is like, how he was feeling and the feedback that I received was very positive in terms of the club's philosophy.

"This is an excellent opportunity to continue growing. Mumin is very happy and for me, that was very important, it made me even more motivated to come."

Last season, Mensah was out on loan at Belgian side Zulte Waregem where he made 19 league outings and scored once.

"I am a player who does all the positions on the left side, I am very offensive and I know that in the defensive moment, it cannot be easy to pass me," said the fullback.

Article continues below

"I am defensively combative but I like to play, I have a good relationship with the ball and I am a very attack-minded."

In November, Mensah made his first senior appearance for Ghana in a 2022 (Afcon) qualifier against .

He followed up with another outing in a 1-0 away victory over Sao Tome and Principe four days later.