Gideon Mensah: Ghanaian fullback joins Zulte Waregem from Red Bull Salzburg

The fullback will spend the 2019-20 season in Belgium after sealing a lone deal on Thursday

U23 defender Gideon Mensah has left Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg for Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old is set for a second successive short-term stint away from Red Bull Arena after spending the second half of last campaign with Sturm Graz.

"Gideon Mensah defends the colours of Team Essevee this season," Waregem announced on their official website on Thursday.

"The 21-year-old left-wing player is being loaned from Red Bull Salzburg for one season."

Mensah made 15 league appearances with 14 starts for Sturm Graz.

“I'm happy to be here," said the fullback.

"This competition has a higher reputation than the Austrian and attracts many young talented players.

Article continues below

"At this age, I mainly have to play to develop myself. There were other options but this club gave me the best feeling."

In July, Mensah extended his contract with Red Bull until 2025.

He is a member of Ghana's U23 team currently chasing qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in .