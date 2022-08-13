Gideon Mensah: AJ Auxerre unveil Ghana defender from Red Bull Salzburg

The 24-year-old Black has become the ffith signing for the French Ligue 1 side after penning a three-year contract

AJ Auxerre have strengthened their defence line with the signing of defender Gideon Mensah.

The 24-year-old Ghana international has moved to the French Ligue 1 side from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg after penning a three-year-contract.

"Auxerre are pleased to announce the arrival of Gideon Mensah from Red Bull Salzburg," the club confirmed on their official website.

"International on 11 occasions, he was notably part of the selection of the Black Stars during the 2021 African Cup of Nations."

Mensah moved to Salzburg in 2017 and in 2018, he was loaned out to Sturm Graz for the rest of the season.

After finishing his loan spell with Graz, he returned to Salzburg, who once again sent him out on loan, this time to Zulte Waregem for the 2019-20 season.

He once again returned to Salzburg, who sent him to Bordeaux on a season-long loan with an option to buy until the end of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season.

At Bordeaux, Mensah, who will wear jersey number 14 at Auxerre, played 23 Ligue 1 games.

On the international scene, Mensah made his debut for the Ghana in the 2021 Afcon qualifier against South Africa in 2019.

He was part of the Ghana squad that participated in the 33rd edition of Afcon in Cameroon, where they were eliminated in the group stage.

He will hope to make his debut when Auxerre take on Angers in their second fixture of the season at Stade Abbe Deschamps on Sunday. They kicked off their season with a 4-1 defeat against LOSC Lille at Stade Pierre Mauroy last Sunday.