Giannis Potouridis: Cape Town City sign Greek youth international defender

The Citizens have signed the 27-year-old defender as they look to keep their PSL title hopes alive

has announced the signing of Greek defender Giannis Potouridis as coach Benni McCarthy continues to bolster his side.

The Citizens issued a statement on Monday, welcoming the 27-year-old left-footed defender and he completes his move as a free agent.

Potouridis left the Russian side OFI Crete in July 2019 and has been without a club before making his move to the former MTN8 champions.

“Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of Greek defender Giannis Potouridis. The left-footed, 27-year-old is highly experienced and joins the Citizens to strengthen the defensive ranks,” announced Cape Town City in a statement.

Having played for OFI Crete in over 50 games across all competitions since 2017, the defender will look to launch his Premier Soccer League ( ) career and bring stability in the Citizens' defence.

Although City has found the back of the net on 13 occasions, they have conceded 15 goals in nine PSL matches and McCarthy remains a concerned manager due to his side's defensive frailties.

In addition, media reports suggested that the former Bafana Bafana striker was interested in signing former centre-back Robyn Johannes, but club boss John Comitis reportedly decided against the move.

With City set to return to action on November 6 against at home, Potouridis could get an opportunity to make his debut.

Meanwhile, the new central defender will compete against the likes of Taariq Fielies, Edmilson Dove and Keanu Cupido for a place in the starting line-up.