In an attempt to keep his job, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tried to bribe the Moroccan football association, The Times reports. In exchange for written support, the Swiss official offered the 2030 World Cup final.

Infantino has been under heavy pressure for some time. The administrator's plan to give private investors a stake in FIFA's biggest tournaments failed completely and could cost him his job.

UEFA and CONCACAF, North America, Central America and the Caribbean, quickly came out strongly against Infantino. The Asian Football Confederation AFC also swiftly joined the opposition.

On Wednesday, Infantino held crisis talks with the leading officials of the Moroccan football association, which, like Spain and Portugal, will host a large part of the 2030 World Cup.

He hopes Morocco's written support will help him survive as FIFA president, although massive global criticism has made his position look increasingly untenable.

The Times writer Martyn Ziegler, who broke the news of Infantino's investment plan, says Infantino is not currently thinking about stepping down and is doing everything he can to keep his job.

He has therefore offered to stage the 2030 World Cup final at the brand-new Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca in exchange for support. Spain, meanwhile, believe the World Cup final should be played there.

Candidates for the FIFA presidency for the period between 2027 and 2031 can register with FIFA until 18 November. The (new) president will be announced on 18 May in Rabat, Morocco.

Canadian Victor Montagliani, president of CONCACAF, and AFC president Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa are being mentioned as possible successors to Infantino.

Remarkably, Saudi Arabia have not yet taken a position on Infantino. The country's national football association will first appoint a successor to Yasser Al-Misehal on 30 August.

Al-Misehal stepped down as president of the Saudi football association after the elimination at the World Cup. As soon as a successor has been appointed, an official response from the country is expected.