'Gianluigi Donnarumma wins Golden Ball' - All awards and prize money at Euro 2020

Italy were crowned the champions of Europe after an enthralling final against England where they triumphed after a dramatic penalty shootout at Wembley on Sunday night.

It was only Italy's second-ever Euro title, after they won on home soil back in 1968. For England, it was heart-break as their bid to win their first-ever Euro ended in disapointment.

However, it was a great ending to a tournament that produced some fantastic performances across 51 matches which saw a total of 142 goals scored. It also marked some impressive individual performances that were rightly recognised with awards.

Let's take a look at all the awards at Euro 2020.

Who won the Euro 2020 Golden Boot?

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the Euro 2020 Golden Boot after notching a fantastic return of five goals in four matches. Though Portugal were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Belgium, Ronaldo's exploits in the group stages was enough to get him the top marksman award. He had also equalled Iran legend Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals in the process.

Who won the Silver Boot at Euro 2020?

Czech Republic forward Patrick Schick also scored five goals at Euro 2020 but had no assists to his name (Cristiano Ronaldo had one assist) that meant he had to be satisfied with the Silver Boot .

Schick's effort also included a wonder goal from near the half-way line against Scotland.

Who won Bronze Boot at Euro 2020?

France's Karim Benzema, who finished the tournament with four goals, was named the Bronze Boot winner after coming third on the list of topscorers. Though there were others like Emil Forsberg, Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane who scored four goals each, Benzema won the award because he played fewer minutes than his rivals.

Who won the Euro 2020 Golden Ball?

The best player of the tournament award, also called the Golden Ball, was awarded to Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who was instrumental in Italy's title win. The 22-year-old goalkeeper saved two penalties in Italy's penalty shootout win in the final and was also brilliant in their semifinal shootout win over Spain.

UEFA's team of Technical Observers picked Donnarumma as the Best Player of the Tournament. It must be noted that Donnarumma is only the second goalkeeper ever to win the award. Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark in 1992) was the first.

Who was named the Best Young Player of Euro 2020?

Spain's young midfielder Pedri was named the Best Young Player of Euro 2020. The 18-year-old Barcelona starlet was an ever-present in Luis Enrique's team and played a crucial role in their run to the semifinal.

Pedri, who had just four caps before the tournament, missed only one minute of Spain's entire campaign.

Spain coach Luis Enrique said: "What Pedri has done in this tournament, at 18, no one has done. Not even Andrés Iniesta did that; it's incredible, unique."

Players born on or after 1 January 1998 were eligible for the award.

What is the prize money Italy received for winning Euro 2020?

Each team participating at the Euro received a participation fee of €9.25 million which equates to approximately INR 81.7 Crores. Here's how much prize money each team won at the Euro 2020: