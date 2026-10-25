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Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Ghosts of the past: Bournemouth sends Manchester United back 39 years

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League
England
Egypt
Morocco
Algeria
Iraq

Earthquake at Old Trafford

Bournemouth dealt Manchester United a brutal blow at Old Trafford on Sunday evening, running out 3-0 winners in their eighth-round Premier League clash. The result piled more pressure on a United side already struggling to find their feet this season.

The damage ran deeper than the scoreline. The numbers laid bare a historic slump, with United posting their worst points tally through the first eight rounds of a Premier League campaign in almost four decades.

According to the Opta statistics network, Manchester United have taken just 7 points from their opening 8 matches this season, winning one, drawing four and losing three.

That is their lowest total at this stage since the 1986-1987 season, when they picked up only 4 points. The figure captures the depth of the club's current crisis and casts further doubt over their ability to turn things around any time soon.

Opta added: "Since the 2023-2024 season, no team in the Premier League has suffered home defeats by a margin of three goals or more in all competitions more than Manchester United (7 defeats)."


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