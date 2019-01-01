Ghana's Partey: Atletico did everything to beat Real Madrid in the derby

The Ghanaian reflects on Saturday night's encounter with Los Blancos at Wanda Metropolitano in Spain

ace Thomas Teye Partey has expressed his delight by his performance in Sunday's showdown with .

The international was arguably the Man of the Match as he gave a fine showing in midfield in the 0-0 home draw at Wanda Metropolitano. He lasted the full duration of the game.

“It’s a useful point, but we did all we could to earn the win," Partey said, as reported by his club's official website.

"The team’s work was phenomenal. I’m happy with my performance, but I’m more interested in the team’s good work."

Partey was voted as his club's Man of the Match by fans of the outfit.

The 26-year-old, who has been linked to , , and , has played in six of Atletico's seven league games so far this season, starting four of the ties and scoring once.

He is expected to play another key role when Los Rojiblancos face Russian club in the on Tuesday.

Saturday's stalemate has left Atletico third on the league table, tied on points with second-placed Granada and one point adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

