Ghana's Boakye rues departure of 'best ever coach' Milojevic from Red Star Belgrade

The forward talks about the decision of the 49-year-old trainer to leave The Red-Whites

striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has lamented the exit of coach Vladan Milojevic from the club.

Milojevic announced his resignation on Thursday despite steering the club 11 points clear atop the table of the Serbian Super Liga after Matchday 20.

The club, though, struggled in Europe as they were eliminated from the in the group stage.

"As a coach he is probably the best I have ever had. He's tactically astute, inspires confidence, knows when and how to press the right buttons," Boakye said, as reported by Arthur Legacy media.

"He has been a huge part of my development as a player

"He was a father figure for us, there were things he put in place to foster team unity and ensure we had a strong bond as a family.

"Vladan is a former player so he is well steeped in the traditions, culture and philosophy of the club."

Boakye also shed light on his highlight working with the 49-year-old trainer.

"There were so many special moments but winning the league obviously trumps all because that's the first and most important goal for the club and the fans," said the forward.

Article continues below

"And of course when we won against in the Champions League season, the celebration was something else.

"He made us believe in ourselves."

Milojevic joined Red Star in 2017.

