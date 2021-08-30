Ghana & Zimbabwe have 'upper hand' over South Africa - Bafana Bafana legend Mark Williams

The Africa Cup of Nations-winning retired footballer takes time to analyse teams in Group G of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Mark Williams thinks having more players plying their trade in Europe gives Ghana and Zimbabwe an edge over Bafana Bafana.

South Africa are set to visit Harare for Friday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, before welcoming Ghana at FNB Stadium on Monday.

In coach Hugo Broos' squad for the two games, only four players, Siyanda Xulu, Thibang Phete, Gift Links and Luther Singh, are coming in from Europe.

Star player Percy Tau recently joined Al Ahly from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

“It will be difficult. I always believe that when you play against players that are playing abroad, they get all the experience and they bring from wherever they are playing in England, France, into their national team, which Ghana and Zimbabwe have got, so they already have the upper hand,” Williams told Sowetan Live.

Ghana and Zimbabwe have players in the Premier League although they are unlikely to be available for the matches due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

South Africa coach Broos is on a rebuilding phase where he has considered more younger players while dropping experienced ones like Themba Zwane, Keagan Dolly, Bongani Zungu, Thulani Serero and Lebogang Phiri.

Williams, however, believes the current Bafana set-up is an opportunity for other players to build their international careers.

“The one thing that I have been saying is that, because we have been trying all these experienced players as you can see, in the past we haven’t got the results,” added Williams.

“But sometimes, it’s nice for the players when they know there’s an opportunity for them to fight for position. Unlike before, when certain players knew they were going to play, and then you invite these young players and they are sitting on the bench, they don’t get a taste of the action.

Article continues below

“So here is an opportunity for these young players also now to say, ‘listen, I can get my jersey now’, and fight for it.”

South Africa will also be hosting Ghana, whom they welcomed in March for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier which ended 1-1.

It is now eight years since Bafana and Zimbabwe last met with the Warriors edging their neighbours 2-1 in an international friendly match in September 2013 at Orlando Stadium.