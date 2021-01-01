Ghana star Ekuban sends South Africa warning with brace in Trabzonspor victory

The Black Stars striker ended his nine-game goal drought in the Turkish top-flight with his first-half double at the Senol Gunes Stadium

Ghana star Caleb Ekuban has sent South Africa a warning ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with his two goals in Trabzonspor’s 4-1 thumping of Ankaragucu on Saturday.

The 26-year-old ended his goal drought in the Turkish Super Lig in style after finding the back of the net since the Black Sea Storm defeated Genclerbirligi on January 23.

Ekuban got the hosts off to a flying start with his eighth-minute opener, but it was cancelled out by Ibrahim Akdag's penalty in the 26th minute.

Three minutes later, the Ghana international restored Trabzonspor's lead and Djaniny Tavares made it 3-1 on the half-hour mark as they cruised into the break.

Ekuban was substituted in the 85th minute for DR Congo striker Benik Afobe, however, Edgar Miguel Ie wrapped up the three points with his goal in the 94th minute.

Nigeria's Anthony Nwakaeme was also in action for Trabzonspor but he could not end his wait for his first goal since February 8 (against Yeni Malatyaspor).

Nwakaeme has scored six goals in 25 league appearances so far in this campaign and he trails Ekuban who is the club’s leading goalscorer by two goals in the league.

Ghana's Joseph Paintsil alongside Senegal's Aliou Badji and Assane Diousse were on parade for Trabzonspor but their contributions could not stop Ankaragucu from falling to Abdullah Avci’s men.

Trabzonspor are unmoved in fourth place and they trail Super Lig leaders Besiktas by eight points after gathering 55 points from 30 matches.

Following Saturday's heroics, Ekuban will be expected to turn his attention to the Black Stars' upcoming Afcon qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

They are currently level on nine points with Bafana Bafana after four matches in Group C while Sudan are third with six points from the same number of games.

Charles Akonnor's side will hope to secure qualification for the continental tournament billed for Cameroon in 2022 when they travel to South Africa on March 25 and they host Sao Tome and Principe three days later.