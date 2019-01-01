Ghana President Akufo-Addo influencing Gyan's return to Black Stars' Afcon squad

The leader of the west African nation has encouraged the 33-year-old to make himself available for next month's continental showpiece

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Kayserispor striker Asamoah Gyan to change his decision to call time on his international career, with just a month remaining before the (Afcon) starts in .

The President made his plea during a phone conversation with the 33-year-old, following a high-powered meeting with the leadership of the Black Stars on Tuesday. Gyan shocked the country when he announced his retirement on Monday.

The forward is Ghana's most capped player and the all-time top scorer of 51 goals in 106 matches. He had written about his displeasure at a decision made by the technical team to hand him the less prestigious and more advisory 'General Captain' role.

"The President of the Republic Nana Akufo-Addo, this afternoon, held a meeting with the Minister for Youth and Sports, the President of the GFA Normalisation Committee, and the Chair of the Management Committee of the Senior National Football Team, the Black Stars," director of communications at Ghana's presidency Eugene Arhin wrote in a new statement.

"The meeting, a continuation of the regular meetings the President holds with them, discussed, amongst others, the preparations being made towards Afcon 2019, and how to end Ghana’s Afcon trophy drought.

"Nana Akufo-Addo subsequently, also spoke on the telephone with Asamoah Gyan, and informed him of the considerable national disquiet over his decision to retire from the Black Stars.

"The President urged him, in the national interest, to rescind his decision to retire from the Black Stars, and make himself available for selection by Coach Kwasi Appiah."

Meanwhile, Gyan is rethinking the whole matter and will make a new announcement on Wednesday. "Later today, my manager [Sammy Anim Addo] will be speaking on my behalf regarding my retirement from the national team. I will also release a statement based on the telephone discussion with the president [Nana Akufo-Addo]," Gyan tweeted on Wednesday morning. Goal understands Gyan is likely to decide to play in the Afcon, where the Black Stars have been drawn against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.