Ghana's Ofori right to put Orlando Pirates ahead of Black Stars just before 2022 World Cup - Mayoyo

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Innocent Mayoyo believes Richard Ofori was right to put the club first before the 2022 Fifa World Cup with Ghana.

Mayoyo feels players must not be selective

An injury cost Ofori a spot in Ghana's World Cup squad

Pirates vice-captain has struggled with a knee injury this term

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ghana international has been struggling with a knee injury this season which led to him missing several matches, with Bucs' second-choice keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane getting some game time.

However, Ofori made his return to action in the MTN8 final where Pirates defeated AmaZulu FC almost two weeks ago and the bulky shot-stopper is believed to have aggravated his knee injury during the game.

This led to the former Maritzburg United star missing last weekend's Carling Black Label Cup and he was omitted from the final Ghana squad for the World Cup due to his injury on Monday.

Mayoyo - a Bucs legend who starred in the late 1980s and early 1990s - stated people must respect Ofori's decision to play in the final as he is contracted to the Soweto giants.

WHAT DID MAYOYO SAY?: “As a player, you will always be looking at the next game more than anything else," Mayoyo told Sowetan.

"As a player you can’t be saving yourselves for certain tournaments more than doing the task at hand.

“At the end, he is contracted to Pirates, that's where his bread and butter are. So, his priority should be Pirates," he continued.

“At the end, we need to respect the decision of the coach because players don’t play for themselves and they don’t put themselves in the starting line-up.

“So, we can’t take it to him and we can’t answer if it was a good idea to play in that final or not, I think the decision still lies with the coach.

"At the end of the day, when we look at the cup final, it worked for them and I think that was the plan for the coach to win the match.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ofori's injury has come as a massive blow for Ghana who will also be without the injured Joe Wollacott - the Black Stars' first-choice keeper at the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and Ibrahim Danlad are the three keepers that have been selected by the Black Stars head coach Otto Addo with the team set to face Portugal on November 24 in their first game in Qatar.

Ofori will be hoping to be available for selection in March next year as Ghana face Angola home and away in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR OFORI? It is unclear whether the 29-year-old will be available when Pirates take on Mamelodi Sundowns after the current break which is enforced by the World Cup.

Sundowns are scheduled to host Pirates in a titanic PSL encounter on December 31.