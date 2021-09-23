Ghana government rejects news of Rajevac appointment as Black Stars coach

The Ministry of Sports has released a statement on the reported hiring of a new boss for the national team

Ghana’s Ministry of Sports has revealed it has not approved Milovan Rajevac as the next coach of the Black Stars.

The Serbian coach has reportedly been chosen by the Football Association to fill the Black Stars’ vacant coaching position and since arrived in Accra on Monday.

The coach is understood to have already agreed terms and began work ahead of a 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Zimbabwe next month, although the FA are yet to officially announce him to the public.

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of publications making rounds on social media that the Ministry has given approval for the engagement of Milovan Rajevac as the new coach for the senior national team, the Black Stars, and agreed to pay an amount of $45,000 [38,302.76 Euros] a month for his services,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“Much as the Ministry is aware of the process of engaging a new coach for the Black Stars by the GFA, the process has not been brought to the attention of the Ministry," the statement continued. “We wish therefore to state categorically that the publications that the Ministry has agreed to pay S45,000 for the Coach of the Black Stars are untrue and of no basis.

“It must be noted that the Ministry is awaiting the report of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on the engagement of a new coach.”

Ghana are on the search for a new coach following the sacking of CK Akonnor earlier this month on the back of a 1-0 away defeat to South Africa on matchday two of the qualifying series.

The Black Stars had clinched a 1-0 win over Ethiopia in their opening game.

“By this release, the general public is entreated to disregard any such publications and treat it with the contempt it deserves,” the ministry’s statement added. “The Ministry will make it public when a decision is taken on who the new coach will be and his remuneration and conditions of service.”

Rajevac has already had a coaching spell with Ghana, having led the nation to the final of the 2009 African Nations Championship, the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and the quarter-final of the 2010 World Cup.