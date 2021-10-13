Ghana coach Rajevac: Mission accomplished in Zimbabwe World Cup qualifier

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has indicated they have accomplished their mission of registering wins in his first two games back at the helm.

This comes after the 1-0 away victory over Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

In the second game of his return to the Black Stars, the Serbian coach walked away with three points from the Group G matchday four away fixture in Harare, thanks to a Thomas Partey first-half goal.

Three days earlier, Ghana beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in the reverse fixture, Rajevac’s first game since replacing CK Akonnor as Black Stars head coach last month.

“As you all know, this was my first camp after I came back and I have to say that I am really grateful to everybody; my players, the medical department, the technical team and GFA. We all did this together,” the Serbian said at the post-match press conference on Tuesday.

“I felt immense support from everybody these days, so really feel happy because we managed to accomplish our mission to win these two matches and to get six points so that we can still be in contention for the World Cup.

“This match was as hard as the previous one. I want to congratulate my players for the performance and also the Zimbabwean team and coach for their excellent fighting and desire.”

Rajevac first coached Ghana between 2008 and 2010, leading the Stars to the final of the 2009 African Nations Championship, the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and the quarter-final of the 2010 World Cup.

After Ghana’s uninspiring start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which involved one win and one defeat, the Serbian was brought on board to inject some bite into the Black Stars team.

Tuesday’s win has moved the West Africans to nine points on the table, one point below leaders South Africa, while Ethiopia and Zimbabwe occupy the third and fourth positions with three and one points respectively.

Only the group winners will qualify to the third and final round of qualifiers.

Next month, Ghana play as guests of Ethiopia and then host South Africa in their last game.