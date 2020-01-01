Ghana coach Akonnor wants players to show commitment after learning ‘a lot of lessons’

The Black Stars boss reflects on Friday’s loss to Mali while looking ahead to Monday’s meeting with Qatar

coach CK Akonnor admits his players must have a change of attitude for the team to produce good results and performances on the pitch.

In his first game in charge of the Black Stars, the former boss was welcomed with a baptism of fire as his side were handed a 3-0 thrashing by Mali in an international friendly fixture of Friday.

He has been heavily criticised for his team selection and approach to the game.

More teams

“I can understand their [fans’] disappointment. I have read a bit of their comments and it’s disturbing but, nobody asked me to be a coach – that [criticism] is what we are made of. I have accepted the criticisms in good faith. I am a Ghanaian and I want to go the Ghanaian way but things would change and we will enjoy watching the team again,” Akonnor said, as reported by the Ghana Football Association’s official website.

“I think a lot of lessons have been learnt, through this game, I got to know about my players, the new, the old, our attitude we put up on the field of play. The way we comported ourselves on the field of play and everything, so I have learnt a lot.

“Based on these facts, I have had a couple of meetings. Some individual meetings with each and everyone in the team and I hope that in the coming match our attitude will change.

“Tactically we were also not disciplined, the things we discussed that we were going to do, we didn’t do them, it was only few minutes that we did that and it didn’t really help us. We didn’t really show a good performance, it’s rather unfortunate that we played the way we did."

Akonnor was named Ghana coach in January but the coronavirus outbreak denied him the chance to lead the team into action until Friday. It was his first time linking up with the squad as head coach.

“It’s gone well, some of the things you have to be honest. It doesn’t matter who it is. You have to say it as way it is,” the 46-year-old added.

“As a matter of fact, this is the senior national team, it’s not a club level, therefore it is important that we all understand that level and show that commitment in terms of the way we play.

Article continues below

“In my position, I have a way of doing things and with the help of my technical team, we plan, we think about what will be the best for us, then it’s up to the playing body to embrace it and work towards it.

“That has been the message, we are not a club, we are a national team and therefore it is important that whatever that we do in our club when we come to the national team, there should be a way that we help to raise the image of our country.”

Ghana will face Asian champions in a second friendly tie on Monday.