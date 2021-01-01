Ghana call up 16-year-old U20 Afcon star Issahaku and two others for South Africa qualifier

The Steadfast prodigy is in line to make his Black Stars debut against Bafana Bafana or against Sao Tome and Principe three days later

Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been drafted into Ghana’s senior set-up for the upcoming Afcon 2021 qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Only 16, the attacker, who captained Ghana at the Wafu Zone B U17 Cup in Togo earlier this year, first caught attention at the U20 Afcon finals with an audacious goal from the half-way line to help the Black Satellites to a 4-0 opening day victory over Tanzania.

He went on to win the Best Player award at the end of the tournament. He currently plays for Steadfast FC in the Ghana second-tier league.

He has been summoned to the Black Stars, alongside Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim and Dreams right-back Philemon Baffour.

“Black Stars head coach C.K Akonnor has handed call up to three players of the victorious Black Satellites squad,” the Ghana Football Association has announced on its official website.

“The trio, Ibrahim Danlad, a goalkeeper of Asante Kotoko who was adjudged the overall best goalkeeper of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania, Philemon Baffour of Dreams FC who plays at right back and Fatawu Issahaku, a player of Division One side Steadfast FC who was also adjudged the overall best player of the Nations cup.

“The three players will team up with the rest of the squad on Tuesday, March 16, to continue preparation for the two remaining Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“Ghana will take on South Africa on Match 25 before hosting São Tomé and Principe four days later.

“The Black Stars sit at the top of Group C with 9 points and are in search of a ticket to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.”

A squad of 24 players, including China-based duo Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng, are already in camp preparing for the upcoming games.

Ghana are set to travel for a March 25 meeting with South Africa before returning to host Sao Tome and Principe three days later.

Currently top of qualifying Group C, Akonnor’s side will book a place at Cameroon 2021 with a win in at least one of the two games.