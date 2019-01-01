Gfinity FIFA Series February - who will take home the trophy?

With no Rogue players in sight, this could be F2Tekkz's best opportunity for another trophy but Nicolas99fc will want to win consecutive events.

The road to the FIFA eWorld Cup continues as February is set to start with a bang thanks to the second Gfinity FIFA Series tournament. The Licensed Qualifier Event will offer the winner a lion's share of the prize pool and 850 crucial Global Series points.

Descending to the Gfinity Arena this weekend will be 32 of the world's best FIFA 19 players (16 on PlayStation and 16 on Xbox) who will be looking to improve their place in the Global Series rankings.

The standout of those competitors will, of course, be Donovan 'F2Tekkz' Hunt who still has the points out of any player in the world with an impressive total of 4,220 - over 1,100 points above Xbox's second place player and reigning FIFA eWorld Cup champion Mossad 'MSdossary' Aldossary.

Tekkz got off to the perfect start this season, winning the first two events he could enter: The Fut Champions Cup and the PGL Cup. The youngster was set to make it a record-breaking three tournament wins in a row at the December FUT Champions Cup but was defeated in the Xbox semi-finals by Rogue's world champion MSdosary.

Then in the two following tournaments, Tekkz has been eliminated by two other Rogue players: Nawid 'GoalMachine' Noorzai and Niklas 'NRaseck' Raseck. With no Rogue players in attendance this weekend, Tekkz will be confident he can finally add another trophy to his growing collection.

However, one the PlayStation side of things, everyone will need to keep an eye on Nicolas 'Nicolas99fc' Villalba who won the last Gfinity Series and became the first PlayStation player to win a cross-console final since the FIFA eClub World Cup in 2017. The impressive Argentine will also be happy to see MSdossary isn't in attendance after the Saudi Arabian thrashed him in the FUT Champions Cup December final.

Article continues below

One other PlayStation player to watch out for is PSV's Stefano 'Pinna97' Pinna who was the runner-up in last year's FIFA eWorld Cup.

The Belgian had an amazing chance to claim a trophy at the January FUT Champions Cup last weekend as most of PS4's major players failed to qualify.

He got through to the PlayStation final but fell to a shock defeat at the hands of Hasan 'Hasoo' Eker. Pinna97 has a point to prove and this will certainly be his chance but even if he can overcome Nicolas99fc, the Xbox division is a huge hurdle with the likes of Melbourne City's Marcus Gomes and Werder Bremen's Michael 'Megabit' Bittner also in attendance.