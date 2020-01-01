Kenya

“Get well soon Captain!” – Kenyans react as ex-Harambee Stars legend hospitalised

Harambee Stars assistant coach Musa Otieno
The retired defender was admitted to Nairobi hospital after numerous tests including one for Covid-19 was conducted on Tuesday

Kenyans from all walks of life have united to pray for the quick recovery of former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno who was hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms on Tuesday.

According to Collin Okinyo, Otieno’s brother-in-law, the long-serving defender was admitted to the hospital after undergoing several tests including that of the coronavirus.

Otieno served the national team from 1993 to 2009 and made 105 appearances including the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Tunisia.

    He won Kenyan Premier League (KPL) titles with AFC Leopards in 1992 before doing the same with Kenya Breweries, now Tusker, in 1997. He left for South Africa in 1997 to join Santos FC and became one of the key figures as they lifted the league title in the 2001/02 season.

    Otieno left Santos on loan to Cleveland City Stars before returning to the Lansdowne club and retired in 2011.

    Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa is among those who have wished the towering defender a quick recovery.

    Below is how Kenyans reacted to the news.

