“Get well soon Captain!” – Kenyans react as ex-Harambee Stars legend hospitalised

The retired defender was admitted to Nairobi hospital after numerous tests including one for Covid-19 was conducted on Tuesday

Kenyans from all walks of life have united to pray for the quick recovery of former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno who was hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms on Tuesday.

According to Collin Okinyo, Otieno’s brother-in-law, the long-serving defender was admitted to the hospital after undergoing several tests including that of the coronavirus.

Otieno served the national team from 1993 to 2009 and made 105 appearances including the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in .

He won Kenyan Premier League ( ) titles with AFC in 1992 before doing the same with Breweries, now , in 1997. He left for in 1997 to join Santos FC and became one of the key figures as they lifted the league title in the 2001/02 season.

Otieno left Santos on loan to Cleveland City Stars before returning to the Lansdowne club and retired in 2011.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa is among those who have wished the towering defender a quick recovery.

Below is how Kenyans reacted to the news.

Get better Captain....We pray for you ! pic.twitter.com/UZDOHcVRRy — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) June 30, 2020

Musa Otieno, former Harambee Stars Captain Musa Otieno is hospitalized in Mbagathi Hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19.



He's been spearheading a drive in the slums to ensure the people there got a meal.



Wishing him a quick recovery. pic.twitter.com/grbEXY2QD1 — Kalekye Kasina (@KalekyeMoments) June 30, 2020

Musa Otieno has tested positive for covid-19. Pray for his healing and that of all covid-19 patients.He has provided food for families in Nairobi slums

Kazi mtaani #KameneAndKibe pic.twitter.com/Ay4wzM2e8n — Velvin Omondi (@VelvinOmondi) June 30, 2020

He's been risking it all to ensure families in Nairobi's slums have food on their tables during these tough times. And now Musa Otieno has tested positive for covid-19. Pray for his healing and that of all covid-19 patients 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/75SW7BQGli — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) June 30, 2020

In our prayers, quick recovery Musa Otieno may God reward you good health for your zeal going an extra mile for others. — Wanjiku Ndungu (@wanjikuwetu) June 30, 2020

With proper care definitely he will make it. Worry lies with the poor Kenyans, All of us should be genuine in our commitment in this fight. All will be well Qr bro Musa Otieno. — Amos Masinde (@abmasinde) June 30, 2020

Former Harambee stars captain Musalia Otieno tests positive of Covid19, currently under medication. pic.twitter.com/B8MJvFVTwA — Daisy_k⚡️™️ (@Daisykenyan) June 30, 2020

Pole comrade Musa Otieno and quick recovery. pic.twitter.com/nXVdxHGMb3 — MAJIMAJI (@MajimajiKenya) June 30, 2020

May Musa Otieno receive the healing that he truly deserves. He had been doing quite a commendable job to ensure the families in the Slums have a meal on their table. It shall be well Captain. 🙏 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) June 30, 2020

You are in my prayers Musa Otieno. Get well soon. — Suzanna OWIYO - OGW (@SuzannaOwiyo) June 30, 2020

Quick recovery to Musa Otieno a former Harambee Stars skipper and a philanthropist who has made it his duty to provide for the less privileged families during this difficult COVID-19 period.



He has tested positive for COVID19. May your prayers be with him🙏 pic.twitter.com/jfg5Eokd8Q — Daktari Gatero🇰🇪🔝🔬 (@DaktariGatero) June 30, 2020

My prayers with friends n families of our icon Musa Otieno. Wishing him quick recovery #weshallovercome pic.twitter.com/SDRrT1awCN — #StayHome (@ahmedkanjo88) June 30, 2020

Our legend and former captain Musa Otieno recieved a positive Covid-19 result. Join us in wishing him a quick recovery. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/8ZeR7DCXyP — Harambee Stars (@harambee__stars) June 30, 2020

Quick recovery in Jesus name to the legend @MusaOtieno pic.twitter.com/VohcZew8uK — Blessed Eddie (@eddieindimuli) June 30, 2020

After he recovers from Covid19,we should endeavor to make Musa otieno FKF President! We have to start rewarding n recognizing the pple who have served this country diligently! We can start here,@CarolRadull take up with noble initiative. Make Musa President of football — BEN MAINA (@BENMAINA20) June 30, 2020

Former Harambee Stars Captain Musa Otieno is hospitalized in Mbagathi Hosp after he tested positive for Covid-19.



He put his health on the line to ensure people in the slums got a meal on their table. Healing is your portion Captain! QR.#lockdownextension

Jalango pic.twitter.com/1Qe8GTlUE7 — Kevin Aming'a (@itsaminga) June 30, 2020

Our prayers and thoughts are with our captain and icon Musa Otieno.

Your service to humanity will never allow the virus to take your down. #weshallovercome pic.twitter.com/V8R1OV7vsy — The Mnur Feruz (@mnoorferuz) June 30, 2020

I believe #Musaotieno will be Okey, his efforts to console the victims of covid-19 can ever go unrecognized by the Almighty.#DJEvolveSpeaks#DCIForKenyans pic.twitter.com/EbtelGzAp4 — Nico kyalo (@nikokyalo) June 30, 2020