According to a report by Sky, Borussia Dortmund discussed the 20-year-old as a possible addition in an internal meeting, with sporting director Ole Book putting his name forward.

Book and Baum know each other from their time together at Bundesliga newcomers SV Elversberg. The full-back spent the 2024/25 season on loan there while Book was still overseeing sporting matters at the Saarland club.

Baum made an immediate impact at Elversberg. Able to play at both right-back and left-back, he featured in 33 of a possible 34 Bundesliga 2 matches at the time, scoring three goals and setting up seven more.

Yet last season, Baum was sidelined again for a long spell with a thigh injury and a medial ligament injury. That was why he managed only five appearances for Frankfurt. Nevertheless, new SGE coach Adi Hütter is said to be a big fan of the 20-year-old and is firmly planning with him for the coming season.

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Will Elias Baum come in if Yan Couto leaves?

Borussia Dortmund are already well covered at full-back, with Julian Ryerson and Yan Couto on the right and Daniel Svensson and Almugera Kabar on the left. Talks would therefore probably only move on if one of those players left, and there have been plenty of transfer rumours around Couto.

Dortmund would also have to pay Eintracht a suitable fee for Baum, with the four-time Germany Under-21 international still under contract in Frankfurt until 30 June 2028.