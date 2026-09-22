More news, rumours and articles on the Germany team:

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Germany team, news: Sammer with clear criticism of Bierhoff

Matthias Sammer has hit back at former DFB manager Oliver Bierhoff over the recent "personality debate" around the German national team, saying the European champion of 1996 bears a decisive share of the blame.

In an interview with kicker, Bierhoff complained that the DFB side currently lacked experienced leaders and "outstanding personalities with great individual strengths".

Speaking on Sky, Sammer said: "It wasn't long ago that he was also saying we need flat hierarchies in Germany."

Sammer said he had always backed having "leaders, team players and individualists" in a side. "If you want to treat them all the same, in the dressing room, on the pitch, then we shouldn't be complaining today or saying we are missing a few characters," said Sammer.

As the man in charge from 2004 to 2022, Bierhoff must be held accountable for that "to some extent", Sammer continued. "I came into the association in 2006 and in 2007 I asked myself the question: something isn't right here. Just that, not right or wrong. And then people asked me, why? I say, we're all the same. They're all lovely and nice and that's great, but we're not at a pony farm here. This is elite sport, things get rough at times. It has to kick off in training sometimes, it has to kick off in the dressing room sometimes."

The 59-year-old called talk of flat hierarchies in elite sport and in a team "one of the biggest mistakes" ever made: "It's a catastrophe."

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Germany team, news: Newcomers thrilled by "mega guy" Klopp

Jürgen Klopp has already made a big impression on the national team's newcomers. "You feel like you'd walk through fire for him," Philipp Treu said of the new head coach at the DFB camp in Herzogenaurach. Treu, who plays for Freiburg, is sure Klopp "is a mega guy".

On his debut, "mega guy" Klopp is giving plenty of players a chance. Alongside Treu, Bambase Conte, Yannik Engelhardt, Max Rosenfelder, Hennes Behrens and Younes Ebnoutalib are also preparing with partner adidas for the Nations League opener in the Netherlands on Thursday (8.45pm).

Ebnoutalib said Klopp expects one thing above all: "That we represent the German national team with pride," as Ebnoutalib reported before training on Tuesday afternoon, "that we step up, that even when things aren't going well, we give everything."

The Frankfurt player could also have chosen the Moroccan national team. But: "When Klopp calls, you have to go. He is one of the best coaches in the world, there is definitely positive energy."

Rosenfelder, of Freiburg, feels the same. Klopp brings "a lot of charisma", said the centre-back. "Of course you have huge respect, but in conversations he is very nice, very likeable and makes you feel involved." In his first few days with the DFB side, Rosenfelder wants to "take in everything. I'm just really up for it."

Treu, his SC team-mate, also has his eye on the open right-back spot. "I want to show who I am," said Treu, who names Philipp Lahm as his role model. "You can always rely on me," Treu assured. If he gets a chance, he wants to "leave my heart on the pitch and always give it everything".

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Germany team, news: Sammer believes Klopp is capable of great things

Matthias Sammer has high hopes for Jürgen Klopp's start as Germany head coach. "I recognise that he has an absolute plan. You can always discuss his way of organising things, but it follows a plan," said the European champion of 1996 in 'Sammer & Basile - der Hagedorn-Talk' on Sky. His great hope is "that this team gives us back an identity that we urgently need".

After the World Cup debacle, Klopp succeeded Julian Nagelsmann. On Tuesday he will lead his first team training session in Herzogenaurach. Klopp will make his debut as Germany head coach on Thursday (8.45pm) in Amsterdam against the Netherlands.

Still, Sammer warned against expecting too much from the supposed saviour of German football. "He can't work miracles, rather it is always about making it understandable too - through his personality and his experience as a coach - that this may also need a bit of time," he said. "He seems euphoric - already - and that affects the people and the team too. But at some point, euphoria alone won't get you anywhere."

Germany team, fixtures: The upcoming matches of the German national team