Germany run riot to tame Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses in one-sided 2023 Fifa World Cup tie

Germany recorded the biggest victory margin of the ongoing 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup following a 6-0 victory over Morocco in Melbourne on Monday.

Morocco are debutants at the World Cup

They started their campaign by losing 6-0 to Germany

No African team has won yet in Australia/New Zealand

TELL ME MORE: A huge gulf in qualify was apparent in this match at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium where Germany captain Alexandra Popp grabbed a first-half brace coming in the 11th and 39th minutes.

Klara Buhl made it three for the Europeans seconds into the second stanza before two successive own goals by Morocco midfielders Hanane Ait El Haj and Yasmin M’rabet.

A 90th-minute strike by substitute Lea Schuller wrapped up Germany putting the North Africans to the sword in this Group H encounter.

The result meant no African team has collected maximum points in the first round of group games in Australia/New Zealand as Morocco’s debut appearance at the World Cup got off to a horrendous start.

As the Atlas Lionesses were trying to settle down into the contest, Kathrin Hendrich delivered the cross headed in by Popp to separate the two sides.

But Ghizlane Chebbak tried to hit back for the Atlas Lionesses on 24 minutes with a daring volley from long range but found Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms alert and unyielding.

Popp was back again to double her side’s lead as she connected with a corner kick delivery for her 64th goal for her country.

After going for the halftime break enjoying a 2-0 lead, the Germans came back to further increase their lead through Buhl just after the restart.

Hopes of a Morocco comeback appeared slim although Chebbak continued being their danger player as she again tested Frohms with a low drive.

It then went worse for Reynald Pedro’s Lionesses when Ait El Haj, in her attempts to clear the lines, instead put the ball between the posts for an own goal.

Jule Brand almost thrust Germany ahead just after the hour mark but was denied by the upright

Another own goal for Morocco came from the boot of M’Rabet as she desperately attempted to clear danger from the goal line before Schuller completed the rout.

THE MVP: Popp deserves a hats-off for her colourful display in Melbourne and she almost grabbed a hat-trick when M'Rabet scored her own goal. The Germany captain showed some leadership qualities on the pitch throughout the match.

THE BIG LOSER: It was a forgettable outing for Chebbak. For all the hard work she put in and the threat she was to the Germans, it did not pay off and she walked off the pitch with nothing to show for it.

WHAT NEXT? Morocco will try to recover from Monday's setback in their next match against South Korea on Sunday while Germany face Colombia on the same day.

