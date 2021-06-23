The 18-year-old became the youngest player to ever make an appearance for Germany at a major tournament on Wednesday

Germany teenager Jamal Musiala is looking forward to his country's Euro 2020 last-16 match against England, a nation he previously represented on the youth level..

At 18 years and 117 days, Musiala became the youngest player to ever make an appearance for Germany at a major tournament when he came on as a second-half sub against Hungary on Wednesday.

Germany were on their way to elimination as they trailed by a goal late in their Group F finale, but Leon Goretzka's 84th-minute equaliser earned a 2-2 draw and a date against England at Wembley on Tuesday.

"I just went in with full confidence and tried to do something," Musiala said. "I'm happy to help and proud to play for this team. I was very happy when Leon scored the goal."

On playing against England, he added: "I've already talked to Jude [Bellingham, England midfielder] a bit. At Wembley against England - that will be cool.

"Great match, great atmosphere. We're looking forward to playing this match."

Tuesday's match will be a homecoming for Musiala, who was born in Stuttgart, Germany but moved to England at age seven.

In July 2019 at the age of 16, Musiala returned to the country of his birth when he left Chelsea to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Musiala represented both Germany and England at the youth level but earlier this year he opted to play at the senior level for Germany instead of the Three Lions.

The teenager scored seven goals for Bayern in 2020-21 as he helped the club to a ninth straight Bundesliga title.

