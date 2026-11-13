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Bart DHanis
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Germany beat Serbia, but Klopp’s first tournament threatens to be a major disappointment

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Germany made light work of Serbia in Belgrade, where Jürgen Klopp's side beat the hosts 1-3.

Ajax goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen started for Germany, with Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz and Joshua Kimmich also in the starting XI.

For Serbia, Dusan Tadic started up front in a 5-3-2 formation and wore the captain's armband.

Within three minutes, Serbia were behind. Srdan Babic headed a corner past his own goalkeeper.

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Wirtz made it 0-2 ten minutes later. Havertz missed a big chance, but the Liverpool midfielder was there to score from the rebound.

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GRE

GRE

UEFA Nations League A

16 Nov 2026

SER

SER

GER

GER

UEFA Nations League A

16 Nov 2026

NED

NED

With 86 per cent of possession, Germany dominated the rest of the first half. Havertz and Jonathan Tah both came close to making it 3-0.

Kimmich played Brajan Garuda through shortly after half-time, and the RB Leipzig forward finished calmly after a fine dribble.

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Babic quickly made it 3-1, scoring for Serbia after his early own goal.

Serbia improved and created several good chances, but Vanja Dragojevic was sent off for a hard tackle on Kimmich. Germany then regained the initiative.

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Late in the match, Andrija Zivkovic also saw red.

The Netherlands' emphatic 7-0 victory over Greece, however, leaves Germany with almost no chance of reaching the Nations League quarter-finals. They can only do so if they beat the Netherlands 15-0, or if Greece fail to beat Serbia and Germany beat the Netherlands.