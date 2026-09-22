Young Cologne star Said El Mala has joined the senior Germany squad for the second time in his career, and now hopes to make his first international appearance under new head coach Jürgen Klopp.

The phone call in which Klopp summoned him? El Mala called it "short and to the point".

He was on a plane when the call came. The 20-year-old fired off a text promising Klopp he would ring back the moment he landed.

Speaking to Cologne radio on Tuesday, in comments carried by the website of German magazine Kicker, El Mala said: "The call was short and to the point. He (Klopp) was receiving a lot of calls at that moment, and many players were calling him back."

Nerves got to him, but not for long. "I was nervous, but the nerves disappear after ten seconds," he explained. "He is a coach who captures your heart with his cheerful spirit, and then you are no longer nervous."

Klopp promised him a proper chat too: "He said to me: when you arrive, we will talk calmly again."

El Mala, who recently extended his contract with Cologne until 2031, sees the call-up as fresh confirmation of his form.

"I really appreciate this call-up," he said. "It means that he (Klopp) saw something in me that he liked."

He knows there is work to do. "Of course, there are aspects I need to develop. He knows that, and so do I. But I have a chance to show my abilities, and I will make the most of it."

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El Mala first joined the Germany squad in November 2025, under former coach Julian Nagelsmann, but he never featured in the match against Luxembourg and was sent back to the under-21 team. Nagelsmann then left him out of the 2026 World Cup list altogether, despite an outstanding season in the German league of 13 goals and 5 assists. That snub prompted the striker to voice his disappointment more than once.

Klopp's arrival changed everything fast. "Sky Sports" reported that the new boss "is steadily planning" to involve El Mala in the matches against Serbia and Greece in the UEFA Nations League.

Germany open the Klopp era against the Netherlands next Thursday at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in the first round of the first path of the UEFA Nations League. Greece and Serbia follow, on 27 September and 1 October respectively.

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