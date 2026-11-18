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Niko Springer has pulled off an upset at the Grand Slam of Darts, becoming only the second German in the tournament's history to reach the quarter-finals.

The 26-year-old from Mainz beat former world champion Rob Cross of England 10-8 in the last 16. Next up is either three-time winner Gerwyn Price of Wales or Ryan Searle of England. It will be the first major quarter-final of Springer's career.

After an even start, Springer won five legs in a row. At 9-5, the match looked over. But Cross, who has slipped to 24th in the world rankings, fought back as nerves got to the "Meenzer Bub". Springer missed his first match dart but hit his second.

What next for Martin Schindler and Gabriel Clemens

European Championship runner-up Martin Schindler and former World Championship semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens also remain in the tournament in Wolverhampton, England. Clemens faces England's Nathan Aspinall on Thursday evening (from 8.15pm/Sport1 and DAZN), before Schindler takes on World Championship runner-up Gian van Veen of the Netherlands. Before Springer, Michael Unterbuchner had been the only German to reach the Grand Slam quarter-finals, doing so in 2018.

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Jan Schmidt, a surprise finalist at the Junior World Championship, was the only member of the German quartet to go out after two group-stage defeats. Only the top player from each of the 16 groups advanced. The total prize fund is £1 million, with £200,000 going to the winner.