Joey Veerman had an evening to forget on Wednesday. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder lost 1-0 to Bodø/Glimt and drew criticism from the German media afterwards.





Dortmund signed Veerman from PSV last summer for around €25 million. The Volendam native earned plenty of praise for his early appearances, but the mood changed after Wednesday.









"It is the same old story with him: attacking play clearly suits him better than defensive work. That is where his weaknesses keep showing. For the late goal they conceded, he simply let Sjövold run away from him. It looked awful," writes SPORT1. The outlet gives him a 5 for his performance.





SPOX was also unimpressed with Veerman. "He made an important intervention in his own penalty area in the first half. But on the ball, the Dutchman's play lacked impetus. Overall, it was a rather disappointing performance," concluded the online outlet, which gives him a 4.5.

The local Ruhr Nachrichten was likewise unimpressed with the former sc Heerenveen and FC Volendam player. "The Dutchman tried to bring structure to the play. Often it remained just an attempt, but Bodø also marked him well, depriving him of valuable options. With a few important ball recoveries: 4.5."

Veerman and Dortmund face Union Berlin next weekend. The club remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga and sit second in the table.