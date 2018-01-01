German giants Werder Bremen to face Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits in January 2019

The River Islanders will begin their preparations for the second half of the Bundesliga season by camping in South Africa

German giants Werder Bremen have announced that they will take on Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits in January 2019.

The four-time Bundesliga champions will be camping in South Africa as part of their preparations for the second round of the 2018/19 campaign.

This was confirmed by Bremen chief executive officier Frank Baumann, who stated that they are looking forward to facing the two Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs.

"It's a pity of course. But we will work to ensure that at least the traveling Werder fans can watch the matches live. Nevertheless, we are pleased that there is the opportunity to play two interesting sporting games," Baumann said on the club's official website.

They will face off with Chiefs at FC Randburg's training ground on January 6 and five days later they are scheduled to take on BidVest Wits, and both games will be played behind closed doors.

"In addition to the preparation for the second half of the season, Florian Kohfeldt's team will also be present socially in Johannesburg: On Tuesday afternoon (08/01/19), the team will visit the 'Amandla Safe Hub Diepsloot' and on Thursday (10/01/19), alongside the German Ambassador will attend a reception in Pretoria," a club statement read.

Bremen managing director and president Dr. Ing. Hubertus Hess-Grunewald is keen to visit the Amandla Safe Hub in Johannesburg.

"The German Ambassador Martin Schäfer comes from Achim and is a Werder fan and so we were all the more pleased about the invitation," Hess-Grunewald said.

"This is a very interesting and successful project which is supported by the DFL. Many children and young people in Johannesburg grow up in socially difficult conditions and poverty, drugs and crime is everywhere," he added.

"The Safe Hub aims to be a safe place for the young people and try to give them a safer future through football and education. We would like to get an impression ourselves and exchange views," he concluded.