George Lebese's future rests in the hands of SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo

Despite Lebese failing to impress Matsatsantsa management, the final decision lies in the hands of the head coach

George Lebese’s future has been put in the hands of SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo.

This is according to CEO Stanley Matthews, who admitted that they were hoping to get a lot more out of the 29-year-old during his loan spell.

Lebese joined Sundowns’ cross-town rivals on loan until the end of the season back in January after the winger fell out of favour at Chloorkop.

“We will sit down with Kaitano and see if George is someone who he wants to go after. From our perspective, looking at the games it was difficult to judge him outright because his condition wasn’t great when he came to us,” Matthews was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“We would have wanted him to contribute a little more in the assists and goals department but it is going to be the coach’s call and we will sit down and analyse all of that,” he said.

Meanwhile, following news that Teboho Mokoena will be going on trial to and the departures of several senior players, Matthews has further suggested that the club will be making a few more additions in the offseason.

“There are certain players who we’ve got our eyes on. There are scouts going to the and we have scouts going to the Under-20 Fifa World Cup. We have got our eyes out there to freshen up the squad,” Matthews revealed.

Article continues below

“We realize that we need to be a little bit aggressive in the transfer market if we are to break that top five sealing that seems to be above us. We need to freshen up the squad with three or four players,” he explained.

“We have been given space now with Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Morgan Gould, Richard Boateng leaving because their contracts have expired. Thuso Phala left us as well. With those departures, I feel there is space for us to add some meaningful signings, not from the academy and not old players who are coming for their last year or two but we want players in their prime,” Matthews concluded.