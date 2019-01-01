George Lebese: Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with former Kaizer Chiefs winger?

The experienced player is reportedly not short of admirers as Stellies and the Lions of the North are believed to be interested in his services

have reportedly parted ways with former winger George Lebese.

The 30-year-old's future had been the subject of speculation since his return to the Tshwane giants in July following the expiry of his loan deal with SuperSport United.

Lebese fell out of favour at Sundowns, failing to make any of Pitso Mosimane's matchday squads this season.

Upon his return to the Chloorkop-based side, he was ignored by the technical team as he was not part of the club's plans.

Players such as Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane were preferred ahead of him by Mosimane.

Some expected Lebese to secure a move away from the Brazilians before Monday's transfer deadline day.

However, reports emerged closer to the closing of transfer window that Sundowns had terminated Lebese's contract by mutual consent.

This would make him a free agent and he would be eligible to sign with a team of his choice outside the transfer window.

Article continues below

The Mamelodi-born player is now linked with a possible move to either Stellenbosch FC or although none of the reports has been confirmed.

Lebese scored twice in 10 appearances in the league for Sundowns after joining the club from Chiefs in 2017.

He helped the Brazilians reach the 2017 Caf quarter-finals where he scored in the penalty shootout as they lost to Moroccan giants .