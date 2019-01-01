George Lebese: Former Mamelodi Sundowns winger has no place at Kaizer Chiefs – Motaung

The outspoken Amakhosi football manager has distanced the club from talks that the winger could return to Naturena

football manager Bobby Motaung has rubbished reports that goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has talked to him about bringing winger George Lebese back to Naturena.

The Amakhosi boss has set the record straight, saying the former Amakhosi winger has no place in coach Ernst Middendorp’s squad.

Lebese left the Glamour Boys in August 2017 for his hometown club , but is now clubless after he was released at Chloorkop last month having struggled for game time under coach Pitso Mosimane.

“I speak about a lot of things with Khune but we have never spoken about Lebese. He is not Lebese’s agent,” said Motaung as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“Lebese had his time at Chiefs. He served us well and went on to Sundowns. We do not have space for him at Chiefs at the moment."

Following his departure from the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions, the left-footed attacker has since been linked with a move to Stellenbosch FC.

However, coach Steve Barker was quick to refute the news as speculation and he categorically told Goal there is no truth in the reports.

Meanwhile, Lebese has been spotted with his former Chiefs teammate Khune in recent times, and many were left to believe the 30-year-old could make his way back to Chiefs.

On the other hand, with the arrivals of Samir Nurkovic, Kearyn Baccus and Lazarous Kambole, Amakhosi look convincing upfront in the new PSL season so far.

Under the German manager, the former PSL champions are yet to lose a single match this term after beating , Black , and drawing against SuperSport United so far.

Meanwhile, they host at the iconic FNB Stadium this weekend as they target their fourth win in the 2019/20 season and also consolidate their top spot on the table.