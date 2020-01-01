George Lebese: Former Kaizer Chiefs star extends stay with Colorado Springs Switchbacks

The former Amakhosi man is highly valued in Colorado, for his influence both on and off the field

Former and Bafana Bafana winger George Lebese will spend at least one more season with American club, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

The club announced on their website on Wednesday that Lebese has been "re-signed, pending league and federation approval."

Last season was Lebese's first with the Switchbacks and he featured in all 16 of their league games, with 14 of those as a starter. In this time he scored twice and got one assist.

One of those goals was particularly memorable, as mentioned on the club's website.

"Lebese scored in spectacular fashion to complete the Switchbacks' historic four-goal comeback against Austin Bold FC on August 26, 2020."

The Switchbacks play in the USL Championship which is the second-tier of football in the United States. The team was previously coached by a South African, Alan Koch, but he has recently resigned.

The Mamelodi-born Lebese is now looking forward to making his mark with the team.

"I'm very excited for yet another opportunity with the Switchbacks," he said. "A great challenge lies ahead on the 2021 season with a wonderful stadium downtown. I'm looking forward to working hard with the group and making the fans proud."

Colorado Springs Switchbacks General Manager, Brian Crookham, has also welcomed Lebese's contract renewal. As he points out, the experienced Lebese brings quality to the pitch but is also an important influence on the training ground and dressing room.

"George meant a lot to the club this year. While he had some big moments on the field, he also brought tremendous value to the locker room," said Crookham.

"Retaining him allows us to build around his experience as we put the finishing touches on a roster that we believe will fight for a play-off spot from day one."

Lebese remains popular with Kaizer Chiefs supporters after the eight successful seasons he spent with the club. During this time he won the league title on two occasions as well as the Telkom Knockout and the MTN8.

In the 2017/18 season, he left for his home-town club, , but struggled to hold down his place and only played 10 league games for the Brazilians.