George Amoako: Reported Orlando Pirates target Songne Yacouba remains contracted at Asante Kototo

The Ghanaian giants recently revealed that Zesco United had officially registered their interest in the highly-rated forward

Orlando Pirates have been linked with Asante Kotoko's Songne Yacouba and the Ghanaian giants have warned clubs that the attacker is still under contract.

“Yacouba is currently injured and I’m still waiting for his medical report after a new scan. We have a one-year deal with him now and any club who wants him must go by the Fifa rules," Kotoko CEO George Amoako told Nhyira FM.

Bucs are reportedly keen to sign the striker as they look to beef up their striking force for the upcoming 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

The Burkina Faso international has also been linked with Zambian Super Division club Zesco United, Egyptian duo in Zamalek and Al Ahly.

"We have already warned some clubs who were acting against laws on player transfers that we might report them to Caf because that’s rubbish,” he told Nhyira FM.

Pirates are yet to make an official comment on the links, but it is understood that their coach Milutin Sredojevic is certainly looking to bolster his attack.

“We have been contacted on the availability of our players but we prefer keeping it private because we want to focus on the Special Cup and qualify for Africa again and we don’t intend selling any of our lads,” he concluded.

The 27-year-old is said to have attracted interest from big African clubs after impressing while playing for Kotoko in the Caf Confederation Cup.