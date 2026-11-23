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Milan academy graduate Lorenzo Colombo suffered a serious knee injury in Genoa's match against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium yesterday.

The striker, born in 2002, replaced Montenegrin Osmajic, whose brace proved decisive, in the 83rd minute. He had to leave the pitch in the 88th with Genoa out of substitutions. Tests have confirmed the feared ACL tear.

Genoa said in a statement: "Genoa CFC announce that tests carried out on Lorenzo Colombo have revealed an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. In the coming days, the striker will undergo the necessary consultations ahead of reconstructive surgery".

Colombo is contracted to Genoa until 2029 and will return in 2027, probably for the start of the 2027-28 season. He has scored eight goals and supplied five assists in 52 league appearances for Genoa.