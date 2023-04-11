Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has lauded Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch for his contribution in the win over Chippa United.

Pirates defeated Chippa to stay second on PSL table

Lorch scored and was part of buildup for first goal

Khanye lauds attacker describing him a genius

WHAT HAPPENED: Lorch played a crucial role last weekend as Orlando Pirates secured a 2-0 win over Chippa United to sustain their pursuit of Caf Champions League football.

The 29-year-old was involved in the first goal which was scored by Kabelo Dlamini before scoring the second at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Khanye explained why Lorch remains an important part of the Sea Robbers who are also in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

However, the ex-Amakhosi attacker feels Lorch must work on improving his match fitness.

WHAT HE SAID: "Lorch is talented but he needs to fix some things. When I say fix some things I mean he needs to work on his fitness, match fitness," Khanye told iDiski Times.

"He is a thinker for Orlando Pirates and another thing is that he is brave. He is a genius, the boy is talented, and he knows football.

"It is just that if you think you are bigger than football, it will return the favour. Truly speaking he was influential, today he was influential in terms of decision making, good composure – I mean scoring right between the goalkeeper’s legs and there was nothing he could do.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season, Lorch has been in and out of the Pirates squad owing to injuries.

He has played 11 Premier Soccer League games and scored one goal. In the Nedbank Cup, he has two goals in as many matches.

Coach Jose Riveiro is optimistic Lorch can stay fit to help his team win the domestic Cup and qualify for continental football for the next campaign.

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT: Lorch is expected to be in the team to play Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup quarters this weekend.