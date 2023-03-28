Genesis of Dube's Kaizer Chiefs struggles - Shongwe sheds light on why defender is not excelling at Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs legend William Shongwe has suggested Austin Dube was not ready for a move to Amakhosi and it is the reason he is currently struggling.

Dube has struggled at Chiefs

Msimango and Ditlhokwe's arrival cast doubt on Dube's future

Shongwe on why centre-back has not adapted

WHAT HAPPENED: The centre-back has not managed to get enough playing time at Amakhosi in the ongoing campaign.

With a year remaining in his contract, many have doubted whether the defender will remain with the Glamour Boys beyond this season.

But where did it go wrong for the 30-year-old who was a rock at Richards Bay? Shongwe has given his opinion.

WHAT HE SAID: "He [Austin Dube] just never got going from the time he arrived at Kaizer Chiefs," Shongwe said as quoted by Far Post.

"He was excellent at Richards Bay FC when he was there in the NFD, but I just don’t think that he graduated to the DStv Premiership."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After joining Chiefs, Dube managed 17 appearances across all competitions, starting 12 times.

However, the ongoing season has not gone well for him, making one appearance which came in the loss against Golden Arrows in the Premier Soccer League after Edmilson Dove's injury.

It will be tougher for Dube next season considering the fact that Chiefs have already snapped up Given Msimango and Botswana international Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

Siyabonga Ngezana, Zitha Kwinika, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Ngcobo and Dove are other centre-backs at Arthur Zwane's proposal.

WHAT NEXT: With his recent struggles at Chiefs, Dube should consider starting a search for a new team.