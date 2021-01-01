Gbamin recovering well but will miss Southampton clash – Everton boss Ancelotti

The Ivory Coast international will not play a part when the Toffees take on Ralph Hasenhuttl's men at Goodison Park

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed Jean-Philippe Gbamin is recovering well but not yet fit enough to feature against Southampton.

The Toffees will slug it out against Ralph Hasenhuttl's men in a Premier League game on Monday at Goodison Park.

Gbamin has only made two appearances since he teamed up with Everton in the summer of 2019 from Bundesliga side Mainz 05.

Shortly after his arrival at Goodison Park, the midfielder suffered a thigh injury and had surgery which ruled him out for a couple of months.

The midfielder was close to returning to action in 2020 but damaged his Achilles tendon in training and has since been struggling to overcome the problems.

Ahead of their Premier League game against the Saints, Ancelotti has provided updates on the Ivory Coast international.

"Jean-Philippe Gbamin is progressing well,” Ancelotti said in a pre-match press conference at USM Finch Farm.

“We don’t know exactly when he can come back to train with the team – the same with Yerry Mina, also.”

The Goodison Park outfit ended their two-game losing run with a stunning victory over Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

They are currently seventh on the Premier League table after gathering 40 points from 24 games and will hope to secure all three points against Southampton.

Gbamin started his senior career with French side Lens before joining Mainz in 2016 and made more than 90 appearances for the club during his three-year stay.

His consistent performances for the 05ers spurred the Goodison Park outfit to secure his signature, handling him a five-year contract.

Gbamin previously played for France U18, U19, U20 and U21 teams before switching his allegiance to Ivory Coast in 2017.

The midfielder has made 11 appearances for the West African side since making his debut for the Elephants against the Netherlands.

