Gaziantep forward Kayode's 'performance shouldn’t be measured by goals'

The Nigeria international is having a decent spell in the Turkish top-flight, scoring nine goals so far in his debut campaign

Gaziantep striker Olarenwaju Kayode said he is more focused on helping the team succeed in the Super Lig than his goals record.

Kayode moved to last summer on a season-long loan from and has scored nine goals in 23 matches across all competitions.

Gaziantep are ninth in the Super Lig table, but they have only managed one win from their last five league matches.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Alanyaspor, the Super Eagles attacker said he is enjoying his stay in Turkey, and he is working hard to help Marius Sumudica's side.

"My contribution to the team is important to me. If I can contribute to my team, this is more valuable than the goals I have scored,” Kayode said.

“My goals are also important to the team, but my performance should not only be measured by goals. I want to help the team. I work hard for this.

"I’ve stayed in Turkey but never had talks with my agent until the end of the season. For the moment, I need to go back to my club, there will be some talks for the next process. This is clear because I love Turkey, and I am happy to be here."

Last weekend, the 26-year-old scored a 53rd-minute equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw for Gaziantep in their league outing against Trabzonspor.

Kayode celebrated his goal by saluting the fans, and he has explained the motivation behind the jubilation.

"I know what it is. I’ve also experienced the same feelings and pain of the Turkish nation and I wanted to send a gift to the Turkish nation. That's why I made such a celebration,” he added.