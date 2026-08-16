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Gayton McKenzie, Sports MinisterBackpage
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Gayton McKenzie piles in on Zitha Kwinika foul in Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns match, demands VAR progress - 'Such thuggery on the field'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Z. Kwinika

The Minister of Sport took to social media to comment on the controversial moment when the Amakhosi defender planted his studs in the back of his opponent and only received a yellow card. The incident saw the minister also reach out to the PSL to demand answers to why the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) program is yet to be implemented.

The minister's reaction to the Kwinika foul:



Reaching out to PSL on VAR:

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Marumo Gallants crest
Marumo Gallants
MGA
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay crest
Richards Bay
RIC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC



Towards the end of last season Gayton McKenzie warned SAFA that he expected VAR to be implemented for 2026/27 season, threatening an investigation if the dealine was not met.

"But the timeline they have is next season - there are five games left," he said as quoted by SABC Sport in late April.

"There's a FIFA break happening between those five breaks.

"There's a rest between the two. But when we start next year, we must start with, we shall have a commission of inquiry," he added.

"I'm saying that you must - quote me on this. If there's no VAR, we will talk to the sponsors of this league, we will talk to the sponsors of SAFA, and we will talk to the portfolio committee.

"We will talk to FIFA, and we will then investigate what this is," McKenzie warned.

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