Gayton McKenzie piles in on Zitha Kwinika foul in Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns match, demands VAR progress - 'Such thuggery on the field'

The minister's reaction to the Kwinika foul:









Reaching out to PSL on VAR:









Towards the end of last season Gayton McKenzie warned SAFA that he expected VAR to be implemented for 2026/27 season, threatening an investigation if the dealine was not met.

"But the timeline they have is next season - there are five games left," he said as quoted by SABC Sport in late April.

"There's a FIFA break happening between those five breaks.

"There's a rest between the two. But when we start next year, we must start with, we shall have a commission of inquiry," he added.

"I'm saying that you must - quote me on this. If there's no VAR, we will talk to the sponsors of this league, we will talk to the sponsors of SAFA, and we will talk to the portfolio committee.

"We will talk to FIFA, and we will then investigate what this is," McKenzie warned.