Gay Mokoena steps down as Safa CEO

The country's FA is on the lookout for a new boss following the departure of their head from the position last week

The South African Football Association (Safa) is without a chief executive officer (CEO) following Gay Mokoena's decision to step down from the position last week.

Mokoena confirmed vacating the position as of April 15 but he wasn't prepared to disclose reasons behind his decision to leave the high-profile post.

He further revealed he still a member of the national executive committee (NEC) at the country's football governing body.

"Yes, it is true that I have stepped down as of April 15, but not as a member of the national executive committee (NEC). That’s all I am prepared to say," Mokoena told City Press.

The publication reports Mokoena decided to tender his resignation after disagreeing with the approach by his colleagues at Safa to retrench staff members during this coronavirus lockdown.

Safa's media man Dominic Chimhavi denied reports that Mokoena had resigned, saying that his tenure had come to an end after being appointed on an interim basis late last year.

"Mr Mokoena’s four-month contract ran its course. He never resigned. On accepting the appointment late last year, he made it clear that, as a businessperson, he was taking this appointment on a short-term basis as reported in the press release, which is on Safa’s website," said Chimhavi.

Interestingly, Mokoena was only supposed to be in the position of CEO for the three months between November 2019 and February 2020, meaning his term had expired by a further two months at the time of his departure last week.

Chimhavi also dismissed reports of Safa employees being retrenched, adding that 'the issue of retrenchments or restructuring has not been mooted within Safa'.

"There is no truth in that. Most companies are going through financial challenges and we have to streamline our operations. The issue of retrenchments or restructuring has not been mooted within Safa.”