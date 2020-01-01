'Jordaan requested me to vacate the acting Safa CEO position' - Gay Mokoena alleges

The ex-CEO of South Africa’s football governing body recently stepped down after five months in charge

Former Safa chief executive officer Gay Mokoena has alleged that he was unconstitutionally pushed out of the organisation by its president Danny Jordaan, whom he accused of breaching corporate governance ethics.

Mokoena resigned as acting Safa CEO on April 15 without explicitly citing reasons for his departure.

But in a leaked letter whose excerpts were published by Times Live, Mokoena claimed that he was “requested to vacate the acting CEO position” by Jordaan.

More teams

He alleges that Jordaan acted unconstitutionally to solely dismiss him without approval from the Safa National Executive Committee (NEC).

After Mokoena left the organisation, there has been no replacement and he says Safa is flouting its own constitution by currently operating without a head of the secretariat.

“The position of Chief Executive Officer or Secretary General is a (constitutional) position imposed by the Constitution of the Association. It is very important to the organisation,” read the letter as per Times Live.

“This means that‚ at the moment‚ Safa is violating its own constitution by not having a permanent CEO or an acting CEO.

“It is not an issue who this person is. There should be always a CEO [or an acting CEO] and a president [or an acting president] at Safa. There cannot be a vacuum for these positions.”

There were reports that Mokoena had left Safa after disagreeing with his colleagues over retrenchments due to the coronavirus lockdown.

But Mokoena alleges that "the president instructed the acting CEO to ignore legal procedure to rationalise staff‚ in other words he gave the acting CEO an illegal instruction. The president dismissed staff without the approval of the NEC.”

Article continues below

Safa were expected to release a statement on Monday in response to the ex-acting CEO's allegations.

Mokoena had replaced another acting CEO Russel Paul, who had left Safa to take a job with the 2022 World Cup last November.

Dennis Mumble, whose contract was not renewed in September 2018, was the last substantive Safa CEO.