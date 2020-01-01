Gavin Hunt worried Bidvest Wits players could gain weight during lockdown

Now over a month since PSL action was suspended, fears are mounting that some players could be rusty when play resumes

coach Gavin Hunt has expressed fear that his players could return with serious fitness concerns due to the continued coronavirus lockdown in .

It is now over a month since the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite Wits players following individual training schedules at their respective homes, that does not stop Hunt from worrying that some might pick up weight.

“I’m worried about the fitness of my players,” said Hunt as per Daily Sun.

“I told the players not to rest on their laurels and forget about their jobs while they are sitting at home.

"It’s important to keep fit and to stay healthy. I made it clear that they must watch what they eat as it could make them gain extra kilos.”

Wits have nine league games to play before the season ends and they have also booked a place in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

Currently placed on sixth spot on the PSL standings, the Braamfontein-based outfit’s most realistic target is finishing third, which would help them return to the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

It is not yet clear when the South African government will give a go-ahead for the resumption of sporting activities.

This has divided opinion on whether the PSL season should be cancelled or resume.